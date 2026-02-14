Wildlife photography exhibition at Tarn Taran government college

A wildlife photography exhibition was organised at the local Sri Guru Arjan Dev (SGAD) Government College. The event was organised by the institute’s zoology department and ecology club. Principal Amandeep Bhatti and Vice-Principal Gurinderjit Kaur said the initiative was undertaken to spread awareness among students about migratory birds.

The exhibition showcased photographs of migratory birds as well as birds found in India from a collection by Amit Sharma, a bank officer with a keen interest in wildlife photography. He said his display was aimed at helping people understand different species of animals and birds.

At the event, the computer department screened a documentary related to migratory birds. The stage was conducted by assistant professor Ajooni Sidhu. The principal and staff expressed their gratitude to Amit Sharma and honored him for his efforts. Assistant professors Sangeeta Agnihotri, Ramanadeep Kaur, Harpreet Singh, Reetu, Prakriti, Swapandeep Singh and Jasjit Singh, along with other college staff and students, were present on the occasion.