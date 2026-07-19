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Home / Amritsar / Will be part of July 22 stir: Vegetable growers

Will be part of July 22 stir: Vegetable growers

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:33 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Farmers hold a meeting in Amritsar on Saturday.
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The All India Kisan Sabha and Vegetable Growers Farmers’ Organisation, at a meeting held at Nawan Pind today, stated that it would join the statewide agitation called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on July 22.

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Farm leaders Bhupinder Singh and Lakhbir Singh Nizampur said the protest was against the Centre’s proposed free trade agreement with the United States and the Punjab Government’s move to reintroduce the Land Pooling Policy.

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Farmers will stage sit-ins at three toll plazas across the district from 12 noon to 3 pm on July 22 and these will remain toll-free during this window.

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Demonstrations will also be held outside the residences of senior BJP leaders, with the demand that agriculture be kept out of the proposed trade agreement.

The farmers will also raise their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), assured procurement of crops, withdrawal of the Electricity and Seed Bills, and waiver of loans taken by farmers and agricultural labourers.

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At the meeting, the farmers from Amritsar district decided that they would join the protest at Manawala, Kathunangal and Attari toll plazas.

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