Will decide next move at meet today, say farmers in Amritsar as they continue protest

Farmers continued their protest outside the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar on Tuesday.

As part of the statewide agitation launched by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the protesters said they would hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide their future course of action.

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“The protest, which entered its second day, is against the Punjab government’s failure to address the demands of farmers and workers,” the morcha stated.

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Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, while addressing a gathering outside the minister’s residence, said at the meeting, they would discuss the government’s response to their demands.

The morcha also announced rallies at all protest sites on Wednesday. It said the agitation would be taken to the residence of another Punjab minister in Patiala. At the Amritsar protest site, leaders of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, including Jarmanjit Singh Bandala and Baba Gurbachan Singh Chabba, addressed the farmers.

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The protesters said support was pouring in, with more farmers arriving at the protest sites on tractors and tractor-trailers from villages. They claimed that villagers were supplying milk, food and other essential items to the protesters, while langars were being organised at various locations.

The organisation appealed to farmers, farm workers and the general public to join the protests in large numbers.