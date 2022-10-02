Will increase staff at health facility, says Rly official

Amritsar, October 1
Director General for Railway Health Services Dr Prasanna Kumar visited the Sub-Divisional Health Centre here on Saturday.
Looking at the appalling condition of the hospital, Dr Prasanna instructed the hospital officials to replace broken floor, rickety furniture and get the health centre building whitewashed.
Railway employees and their union leaders brought to his notice acute shortage of doctors and paramedics at the centre. He was given a memorandum of demands by the employees. He assured them of providing more staff at the health facility.
They apprised him that the post of Chief Medical Superintendent had been lying vacant for nearly two decades. Dr AK Mathur was the last Chief Medical Superintendent, who remained posted here till April 16, 2002.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...