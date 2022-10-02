Will increase staff at health facility, says Rly official

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

Director General for Railway Health Services Dr Prasanna Kumar visited the Sub-Divisional Health Centre here on Saturday.

Looking at the appalling condition of the hospital, Dr Prasanna instructed the hospital officials to replace broken floor, rickety furniture and get the health centre building whitewashed.

Railway employees and their union leaders brought to his notice acute shortage of doctors and paramedics at the centre. He was given a memorandum of demands by the employees. He assured them of providing more staff at the health facility.

They apprised him that the post of Chief Medical Superintendent had been lying vacant for nearly two decades. Dr AK Mathur was the last Chief Medical Superintendent, who remained posted here till April 16, 2002.