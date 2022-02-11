Will make Punjab government offices corruption-free, says Bhagwant Mann

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 10

During a roadshow on his maiden visit to the district on Thursday, AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann termed the state government offices as “cash-collection centre” as heavy bribe was being collected in the offices for getting works done. He said people of Punjab were fed up with corruption and AAP would change the entire corrupt system of government offices and make it a place for common people.

He started his roadshow from Sursing village and crossed Bhikhiwind, Amarkot, Valtoha, Patti, Chohla Sahib and concluded at Khadoor Sahib covering three Assembly constituencies of the district. He campaigned for AAP candidates Sarwan Singh Dhun (Khemkaran), Laljit Singh Bhullar (Patti) and Manjinder Singh Lalpura (Khadoor Sahib) and urged people to vote for AAP candidates.

People welcomed him with garlands and showered him with flowers. He was accompanied by various state and local leaders of the party.

At Sursing village, he targeted Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress without naming anyone and said people of Punjab are not going to elect corrupt and mafia leaders this time. He said Punjab needs an honest government, not a mafia government.

“The collusion of leaders, and drug mafia is found everywhere in Punjab. There is no fear of the police and administration among drug dealers as they have political protection. Drug mafia and leaders together have ruined the youth of Punjab. We will break this nexus and eliminate the mafia from Punjab. We will save the youth of Punjab and give them better education and employment,” said Mann.