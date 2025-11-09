DT
Home / Amritsar / Will revitalise industry in Batala: CM

Will revitalise industry in Batala: CM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Batala, Updated At : 09:36 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday inaugurated the Tehsil complex here on Saturday and said his government was making efforts to revitalise industry in Batala.

“A few months ago, Batala MLA Sherry Kalsi had brought to my notice that people of the city wanted all government offices to function under one roof. That is how the complex was conceptualised,” said Mann, while addressing the gathering on the occasion.

“This is a modern building and will cater to all needs of people. During previous regimes, some government buildings came up, but these were poorly maintained,” the Chief Minister alleged.

The complex has been built at cost of Rs 10.06 crore and came up within 15 months.

Mann said Batala was once the pride of Punjab as there were a lot of industrial units. “Previous governments cared two hoots for the industry following which several units closed shop. We are now trying to revitalise things,” the Chief Minister said.

