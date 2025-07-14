Will road adoption by authorities be effective despite past failures?

Foster proactive, ethical governance

The Deputy Commissioner's recent directive entrusting 41 roads, including rural link routes and high-traffic urban arteries, to designated bureaucrats signifies an ostensibly progressive model of individualised administrative accountability. This initiative, if executed with integrity, could recalibrate infrastructure governance by replacing institutional opacity with person-centric stewardship. A salient example is Amritsar's Heritage Street, where meticulous restoration and sustained upkeep around the Hall Gate, Town Hall and the Golden Temple have transformed civic aesthetics and pedestrian convenience. Replicating such a paradigm, the Deputy Commissioner may be tasked with macro-level arterial road networks, the ADC with heritage corridors, SDMs with peri-urban transit links and tehsildars with granular rural stretches, each responsible for structural integrity, encroachment mitigation and commuter facilitation. However, given past precedents of bureaucratic inertia, symbolic adoption without enforceable deliverables, public audit mechanisms or performance-based appraisals may render the scheme superficial. It risks degenerating into a performative ritual unless fortified by real-time digital monitoring, citizen grievance redressal and fiscal accountability. Thus, while the model holds transformative potential, its success hinges on transcending tokenism and fostering proactive, ethically grounded governance - ensuring that roads, much like Amritsar’s heritage core, become emblems of sustained administrative vigilance rather than neglected liabilities. Preetpal Singh Chhina

Honest effort, proper follow-up needed

I think this approach has real potential to improve our roads, especially in rural areas that often get ignored. When officials are given direct responsibility, they may feel more answerable and motivated to ensure proper maintenance. It's true that in the past many projects didn't deliver as promised, but this system creates clearer accountability. If the administration also sets up regular checks and involves local communities in monitoring the work, it can really help. We should give this idea a fair chance. With honest effort and proper follow-up, it can lead to better, safer roads and improve overall infrastructure in the district. It's important to stay hopeful and support positive steps like this, while also keeping an eye to make sure promises turn into real results. Dr Jaswinder Gandhi

Action against negligence necessary

The decision to assign 41 roads to different officials sounds good, but this idea of fixing responsibility is not new. In the past too, departments were responsible for road maintenance, yet we all know how poor the condition of roads often is. The real problem is not who is responsible, but whether they actually take timely action. This step may help by making the area of responsibility smaller and clearer, but unless these officers do regular work and follow-up, nothing will change. We have seen many examples where public buildings and places are left in bad shape. Even new parks and the under-construction stadium at Saktri Bagh are suffering, not because there was no one in charge, but because no one maintained them properly. Without regular checks, proper upkeep and action against negligence, this too might end up as just another announcement with no real improvement. Amit Arora

Collaborative effort needed

Let's hope the road adoption initiative launched by officials endures and brings lasting benefits pertaining to safety and comfort of the people. For its successful implementation, it's important that those who have been recruited consistently perform their duties as expected. Additionally, NGO and public cooperation is required. The locals need to adhere to rules and regulations, for instance, getting permission before digging streets or roads, avoiding unnecessary hoardings, proper waste disposal and so on. Through collective effort from officials, agencies and the public at all levels; we can achieve the desired outcomes, create a better environment and improved infrastructure for every commuter. Vijay Laxmi

Expected to improve infra in district

Yes, the model initiated by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney is expected to significantly improve the civic and general infrastructure in the district. This optimism stems from her reputation as a strict disciplinarian and a highly proactive officer, distinguishing her from many of her predecessors. Since assuming office, she has taken concrete steps to implement development schemes in the city. Given her effective leadership and firm control over departmental officials, there is considerable confidence that the maintenance and repair of the 41 identified roads will be carried out efficiently under her supervision. Sanjay Chawla

Develop coordination among departments

Under the regime where administrative officers are transferred frequently and the jobs are assigned by name, the said model won't be effective. In order to improve the civic and general infrastructure there is a basic need to understand and follow the concerned policy guidelines and execution, arranging the fund allocation in the stipulated time along with the establishment of technical and management standards. Also, there is a strong need to develop the coordination between the PWD and the institutions of the local bodies. The mentioned jobs can only be done by those officials who may continue their dedicated services for a long term to achieve the assigned goal with all timely support extended by the government. Under political pressure, the responsibility and accountability can't be fixed on the administrative officers only. The civic bodies, mayors and councillors, panchayats, MLAs and MPs should also be responsible for the long term functionality of the targeted goal. MK Sharma

Action should be free from political bias

The initiative announced by the Deputy Commissioner to adopt 41 roads passing through Amritsar district for maintenance and repair is a welcome step. However, considering past experiences, the success of this new model remains a distant dream. Road maintenance and repair involve multiple agencies such as the Municipal Corporation, the Amritsar Improvement Trust and the Public Works Department (PWD). Coordination among these bodies is often hindered by red tape and procedural delays. Furthermore, an unholy nexus between contractors and elected councillors worsens the situation, making it difficult for civic authorities to carry out repair work at the required sites on time. To ensure the success of this model, all departmental agencies must work in tandem, free from political interference and biased directives. Anil Vinayak

Regular audits, public involvement needed

Frankly, I don't think this model is going to make any real difference. We've seen such announcements before, officials being assigned responsibilities, but what comes of it? Nothing changes on the ground. Many of these officers don't even visit the areas they're supposed to monitor. Roads remain broken, potholes worsen during the rains, and rural link roads are often completely ignored. Holding officials “accountable” sounds good on paper, but where's the transparency? Where’s the follow-up? There's no public reporting or grievance system in place. Without regular audits or community involvement, this is just another bureaucratic exercise that will lose steam in a few weeks. If past performance is anything to go by, this too will fade into a forgotten file. Amit Kumar

Direct accountability will be helpful

I believe this is a step in the right direction. By assigning specific roads to individual officials and making them directly accountable, there's a greater chance that maintenance won't be neglected. At least now there is a clear chain of responsibility, which was missing earlier. If implemented sincerely, this model can bring real improvements, especially in rural areas where roads often get the least attention. The presence of designated officers may also speed up repair work and encourage timely inspections. Of course, proper monitoring and community feedback will be key, but I'm hopeful this initiative will finally make officials more responsive to ground-level infrastructure needs. Vicky Bindra

Transparency key to lasting results

The idea of assigning roads to specific officials sounds promising in theory, especially if it brings more accountability into the system. At least there's now a name linked to each road, which means someone can be held answerable if things aren't maintained properly. However, past experiences make me cautious. We've seen many well-intentioned plans fail due to lack of follow-up, poor coordination or limited funding. Simply assigning roads won't work unless there's regular monitoring, transparency and public involvement. It's a step in the right direction, but the real test will be in how seriously it's implemented and whether it leads to visible improvements on the ground. Jagjit singh

Adequate budgets, materials be provided

The effectiveness of the "adoption" model is questionable, especially given previous administrative failures. While assigning accountability is a positive step, poor outcomes often arise from deeper problems such as limited resources, bureaucratic obstacles and insufficient political will. For the model to deliver real improvements, officials must be provided with adequate budgets, materials and skilled labour. Targets for road quality and repair timelines should be clearly defined and measurable. Independent oversight and regular inspections are essential to ensure standards are maintained. A mechanism for citizens to report issues directly is also crucial to enable timely intervention. To drive performance, the system should include rewards for success and penalties for non-performance. Without these critical support measures, the model risks becoming more about shifting blame than solving actual problems. Gurjinder Singh Sachdeva