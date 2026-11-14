Will root out drug menace, Bathinda MP Harsimrat promises women

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday assured the women of Punjab that the SAD would rid Punjab of the scourge of drugs if it forms the government in 2027.

She addressed two rallies — one at Chabal (Tarn Taran) and the other at Sheron (Khadoor Sahib) village in Tarn Taran.

The Bathinda MP, who addressed massive gatherings of women here and at Sheroan in the Khadoor Sahib Vidhan Sabha constituency, said, “You have been betrayed by both Congress as well as the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Both these parties had promised to eradicate the drug menace. Instead of doing that, they only worked for its proliferation to such an extent that drugs are being home delivered in Punjab.”

Stating that there was no option but to end the menace forever, Harsimrat Badal said earlier when she visited villages women used to demand upgrade of their schools, a clean drinking water supply and medical facilities. “Today, all they want is the eradication of drug abuse, which is destroying youth. Even as women are concerned about the safety of their children, they are afraid to expose drug dealers as this government intimidates whistle blowers and shelters drug offenders,” she said.

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Asserting that SAD had formed Mai Bhago di Fauj to take on drug dealers, Harsimrat appealed to its members to form ‘jathas’ in their villagers to take on traffickers. She said if the SAD government comes to power, a special task force, headed by a woman DGP, would be established to deal with the drug mafia. “I appeal to the members of Mai Bhago di Fauj to keep a record of those who are selling drugs as well as those who are providing shelter to them. We will take action against all the offenders,” she said.

She disclosed that a rehabilitation programme would be introduced for drug addicts and they would be offered skills to make a new beginning. She said a new law would also be put into place to deny bail to drug offenders for 10 years, besides seizing their property and compensating their victims.

Stating that the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were directly responsible for this state of affairs, she said the latest NCRB figures had revealed that Punjab was number one in the country in drug trafficking and number two in drug overdose deaths.

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Harsimrat Badal launched a frontal attack on the Chief Minister by asking him to tell which prominent drug lord he had arrested in the last five years and why no ‘chitta’ factory had been busted. She asked him to explain why Mohanjit Singh of Sheron was tortured for protesting against the sale of drugs in his village.

Senior leaders of the party, who attended the event in Tarn Taran, included Hargobind Kaur, Kanchanpreet Kaur, Parminder Kaur and Manjit Kaur Bath. Those attended the event at Khadoor Sahib included Ramandeep Kaur Sheron and Avtar Singh Billa Sheron.