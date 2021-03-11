Winkle’s play ‘Sanjha Tabbar’ staged at Punjab Naatshala

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

As Indian families shrink with joint families now breaking down into nuclear ones, Sudesh Winkle’s play Sanjha Tabbar, presented a perspective on dissolving the concept of a family and its consequences.

Staged at Punjab Naatshala, the play, written and directed by Winkle, depicted how the concept of family has been prevalent in our society from the very beginning.

But as the world progressed, inter-personal communication shrunk and relationships became materialistic, the popular custom of living in a joint family was edged out, paving way for nuclear families.

The story of the play revolves around two families, one with single, matriarch, who is living alone, only seldom visited by her married daughter. Another family — of her daughter’s in-laws — is a joint family, on the verge of being broken due to the material aspirations of a brother.

The difference between the ones, who live in a nuclear family and a joint family, are discussed during the course of the play. Though the play inclines in favour of a joint family system where every member has a role to play and responsibilities to disperse, the traditions and joy of living in a large family shown were a bit nostalgic, especially for those, who lived in a joint family.

Several senior theatre artistes were present in the audience and playwright Jatinder Brar, founder, Punjab Naatshala, said the play was a reminder of the conventional practice of the living together as one big family.