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Home / Amritsar / Wisdom Classes posts stellar result in NEET

Wisdom Classes posts stellar result in NEET

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:20 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Students and the management of Wisdom Classes in Amritsar.
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Wisdom Classes has once again delivered an outstanding performance in the NEET 2026 examination, with its students securing excellent scores and strengthening the institute’s reputation for academic excellence.

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Leading the results is Satyam, who scored an impressive 665 marks. Bhavika Sharda secured 654 marks, followed by Amitoz Singh with 637 marks and Shreya Agnihotri with 625 marks. Harseerat Kaur scored 606 marks, while Hardik achieved 604 marks.

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Other high achievers include Nikhil Arora (594), Jayesh Verma (590), Sehnoor Singh (563), Sehajpreet Kaur (562), Anvi Jain (560), Kashvi Gupta (558), Pranjal Chandey (548), Nikhil Bhalla (548), Harleen Kaur (541), Rattanjit Singh Jaj (530), Geavish (522), Anhadpreet Kaur (519), Anshul Vasudev (518), Kavish (512), Rajanpreet Singh (512), Jot Saroop Singh (511), and Ashween Kaur (505).

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Congratulating the students on their remarkable achievement, Prof Uttamjit Singh and Rishi Mehta appreciated their hard work, dedication and perseverance. They also acknowledged the unwavering support of parents and the committed efforts of the faculty members in guiding students throughout their NEET preparation.

The management of Wisdom Classes expressed confidence that these outstanding results would inspire future aspirants to strive for excellence. They wished all successful students a bright future and success in securing admission to prestigious medical colleges across the country.

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