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Home / Amritsar / Wisdom School student strikes silver in Tarn Taran dist shooting competition

Wisdom School student strikes silver in Tarn Taran dist shooting competition

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:56 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Angad Singh Khera
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Wisdom School student Angad Singh Khera won a silver medal in the 10-metre air pistol shooting event in the under-14 category at the district-level competition held under the Punjab Government’s flagship sports initiative, Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan.

The competition was organised by the District Shooting Association, Tarn Taran, at the Baba Deep Singh Shooting Range in Pahuwind village, Tarn Taran.

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Angad displayed focus, discipline and sportsmanship to secure second place in the event. The competition was conducted under the supervision of Harsimran Singh and Deepak Kumar, with Amandeep Singh serving as coordinator.

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