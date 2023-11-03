With 1/3rd crop yet to be harvested, Amritsar district registers1,252 farm fire cases

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 2

Having already reported nearly 81 per cent of the total farm fire incidents compared to last year and almost 30 per cent of the crop still awaiting harvesting, it is feared that the district would report more farm fire cases than in the previous season.

The district reported a total of 1252 farm fire incidents till the evening of November 1. The administration has not released the data for farm fire incidents reported on Thursday (November 2). In the entire paddy season last year, the district had reported a total of 1542 fire incidents.

While the harvesting of early sown basmati varieties is over, harvesting of parmal varieties is still going on. The harvesting of late sown variety like basmati 1121 is expected to begin after a week. An estimated 30 per cent of the crop is still standing and remains to be harvested.

With the paddy crop grown on 1.80 lakh hectares (4,50,000 acres) of land in the district, the number of farm fires incidents being reported by the government agencies is minuscule in comparison to the actual number of incidents.

Though 90 per cent of land holdings of the farmers in the district is less than five acres, a figure of 1252 farm fire incidents, assuming that each fire was spotted on a five acre plot, means that crop residue has been burnt on only 6260 acres (2504 hectares) only.

An acre of paddy produces nearly 2500 kilo of dry residue. However, it is burnt when it is already green and the moisture content in it is still high. Unlike wheat crop residue, the paddy residue gets burnt only partially due to its moisture and produces more smoke.

A retired agriculture department official said, “Wheat sowing has already started and for farmers whose crop has not yet been harvested, the easiest and fastest way to clear the fields would be to burn crop residue.” He said that on ground burning of crop residue would increase during the next week even though government data may claim otherwise.

