Home / Amritsar / With awareness and support, women can lead healthier lives

With awareness and support, women can lead healthier lives

Dr Reva Singhania, MBBS MD (Obstetrics and gynaecology), talks about women’s health concerns and their prevention
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 07, 2025 IST
Dr Reva Singhania
Women’s health encompasses a wide range of conditions that affect physical, mental and reproductive well-being throughout their lives. From adolescence to old age, women face unique challenges that require dedicated attention, timely intervention and consistent care. Unfortunately, many of these issues go unaddressed due to lack of awareness, societal stigma or limited access to healthcare, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Common health concerns among women include menstrual disorders, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid imbalances, breast and cervical cancers, osteoporosis and complications during pregnancy and childbirth. In addition, non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease are increasingly affecting women due to sedentary lifestyles, poor diet and stress. Mental health issues like anxiety, depression and postpartum disorders are also widespread but often neglected.

Preventing these conditions starts with awareness and early diagnosis. Regular health check-ups are essential. Routine screenings such as 'Pap smears' for cervical cancer, mammograms for breast cancer, blood pressure and sugar monitoring and thyroid function tests can detect problems early and significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Lifestyle changes play a major role in prevention. A balanced diet rich in iron, calcium and essential vitamins, helps maintain hormonal balance and bone health. Regular physical activity not only reduces the risk of chronic diseases but also boosts mood and mental well-being. Women should aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

Mental health should not be overlooked. Talking openly about stress, seeking support and taking time for self-care can greatly improve emotional resilience. Postpartum care and counseling are especially important for new mothers.

Vaccination is another preventive measure. The HPV vaccine, for example, can protect against cervical cancer if administered at the right age. Similarly, iron and folic acid supplementation can prevent anemia, especially in adolescent girls and pregnant women.

Family and community support are equally crucial. Encouraging women to seek timely medical care without fear or shame is a responsibility we all share. Healthcare systems must also be equipped to provide gender-sensitive and affordable care.

In conclusion, women’s health issues are real, but many are preventable. With awareness, timely action, and supportive healthcare, we can ensure that women lead healthier, longer and more fulfilling lives.

