With ‘Tapash’, artistes put focus back on extreme climatic events

Tribune News Service

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Amritsar, July 28

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As rising temperatures and frequent heatwaves increasingly affect life across Punjab, Punjabi theatre production ‘Tapash’ (Heatwave) brought the state’s climate crisis to the forefront through a powerful stage performance attended by more than 500 people in Amritsar.

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Organised by Young Malang Theatre Welfare Society in association with Asar, Clean Air Punjab, AirCare Centre, Saanjh Punjab, Khalsa University and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the event brought together government officials, health experts, environmentalists, academics, artists, students and citizens. Prof. Dr. Surinder Kaur, Dean, Academic Affairs, Khalsa University, was among the dignitaries present.

Written by Davinder Gill, conceived by Sanam Sutirath Wazir and directed by Sajan Kapoor, ‘Tapash’ portrays the human impact of extreme heat through the lives of gig workers, farmers, schoolchildren and families struggling with rising temperatures. Blending satire, humour and emotional storytelling, the play presents climate change as a public health, livelihood and social justice challenge rather than merely an environmental issue.

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Dr. Amrita Rana, President of the Indian Medical Association, Amritsar, said the production effectively translated complex health and climate concerns into relatable stories, helping audiences understand how heatwaves affect health, livelihoods and everyday life.

Representing Clean Air Punjab, Gurpreet Kaur emphasised that community awareness is central to climate action, while environmentalist Indu Aurora said initiatives such as ‘Tapash’ help make the climate crisis personal and inspire collective action towards building a more climate-resilient Punjab.

The performance is part of the Climate Culture Collective, which uses art, storytelling and culture to make climate conversations accessible and encourage public participation in building climate-resilient communities.

Through its narrative, the play addresses issues including paddy burning, air pollution, vehicular pollution, water contamination, industrial waste disposal and the impact of the climate crisis on agriculture and rural economies.