Withdraw show-cause notice issued to poll staff, says DTF

Amritsar, May 10

As the poll duty rehearsals begin ahead of polling on June 1, teachers assigned poll duties have expressed resentment over several issues, including election duties of teachers, unreasonable notices, double election duties being imposed, advance payment of expenses incurred during elections, etc.

A delegation of the district unit of the Democratic Teachers’ Front, Punjab, on Friday met and submitted a demand letter to ADC, Urban Development, Jyoti Bala to be forwarded to the Punjab CM’s office. The letter states that several teachers are being assigned double election duties, while many have been exempted without any reason. It also mentions long-pending issues including regularisation, pending promotions and other departmental issues.

The delegation, including DTF Amritsar members Ashwani Awasthi, Gurbinder Singh Khaira, Germanjit Singh and others, said the election duties of several categories of employees including physically disabled and parents of children less than one year old, should be exempted, while the election staff’s advance payment to mid-day meal cooks for provision of food and water should be increased to Rs 300 per person. “Also, election duty of women employees should be imposed only in their residential constituency since many women teachers are facing difficulties due to long commuting while on poll duty. The show-cause notices issued against double duties should be withdrawn, as it is becoming increasingly challenging for some teachers to manage poll duties as well as school duties,” said Ashwani Awasthi. He further said that almost 70-80 per cent poll staff on duty was teaching staff, which is gross injustice. “The Election Commission should assign election duties proportionally to all the departments. Why are teachers being only made to suffer, being asked to multi-task between poll duties, school/college duties and made heavily burdened while many other government staff is exempted from poll duties,” he said.

The organisation sent a demand letter to the Chief Minister of Punjab through the Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar, and demanded that the Education Department’s termination of Narendra Bhandari, a science master, from Kapurthala district, related to 8,886 posts, who has been subjected to exploitation by giving him low salary for the last 13 years, be taken back. The other demands are regularisation of computer teachers in the Education Department and all benefits of dearness allowance should be implemented on the basis of the 6th Punjab Pay Commission to ETT, Master Cadre, lecturers, headmasters, principals and C&Vs.

