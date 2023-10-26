Woman, 12-year-old son abducted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 25

A woman identified as Rajwinder Kaur (38), a resident of Dadehar Sahib, and her 12-year-old son was abducted from their house at night under suspicious circumstances a week ago. The Sarhali police registered a case under Sections 346 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against four persons of the same village on Tuesday in this connection. Rajwinder took

Rs 70,000 in cash, gold ornaments and some important documents along with her before she and her son were abducted.

Dhira Singh (41), Rajwinder’s husband, in a report lodged with the Sarhali police stated that on October 21 morning, he noticed that his wife and son were missing from their home. Dhira said he tried his best to locate them, but failed to do so. On Dhira’s statement, four residents of the same village identified as Jagdeep Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Gurmel Singh and his wife Sarabjit Kaur were booked by the police.

Dhira said Jagdeep in connivance with the other three suspects abducted his wife and son. A case had been registered against the four suspects, said Hardyal Singh, investigation officer.

#Tarn Taran