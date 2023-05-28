Woman, 2 accomplices held for bid to kill husband

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

A week after a man, identified Dharminder Singh of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, was shot at by two unidentified persons, the police arrested his wife and her two accomplices here on Saturday.

Interestingly, his wife Arwinder Kaur was also the complainant in the case. Besides Arwinder Kaur, the police have arrested Captain alias Sajan and Simarjit Singh, alias Rinka, of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar. The police have recovered a .32 bore pistol, four live cartridges, a bike and a scooter from their possession.

Arvinder Kaur, wife of the victim, told the police that the miscreants stopped her husband in Diamond Avenue where they were constructing a house and shot at him with intent to kill. She said he suffered a bullet injury on his shoulder and was rushed to hospital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said during investigations, the police identified the assailants as Captain and Simarjit Singh and recovered the weapon used in the crime. He said their interrogation led the police to Arwinder Kaur who had masterminded the attack. He said she was also arrested in the case.

The probe revealed that the couple was not on good terms and used to often quarrel over one issue or other. The police said she wanted to get rid of her husband and therefore, she allegedly hired Captain who was known to her. He along with Simarjit Singh shot at Dharminder in Diamond Avenue locality.