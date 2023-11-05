Woman accidentally swallows denture

Amritsar, November 4
A 60-year-old woman of Gurdaspur, accidentally swallowed her denture, which got stuck in her food pipe. She could not eat or drink, resulting in loss of more than 20 kg weight.
Dr Navdeep Singh Nanda, a thoracic (Chest) surgeon, performed a successful chest surgery to retrieve the swallowed denture from the food pipe. He said following surgery, the patient made a remarkable recovery, regaining her ability to eat and drink normally within a week.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Didn’t even spare Mahadev: PM attacks Baghel over betting app
Congress says BJP staring at loss in elections, ‘using’ ED t...
AQI still ‘severe’, Delhi urges Centre to call emergency meeting
Allow only CNG, EVs in NCR, says Minister
Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM's orders
Can’t be a mute spectator to such heinous incidents, says Ma...