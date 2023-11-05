Woman accidentally swallows denture

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

A 60-year-old woman of Gurdaspur, accidentally swallowed her denture, which got stuck in her food pipe. She could not eat or drink, resulting in loss of more than 20 kg weight.

Dr Navdeep Singh Nanda, a thoracic (Chest) surgeon, performed a successful chest surgery to retrieve the swallowed denture from the food pipe. He said following surgery, the patient made a remarkable recovery, regaining her ability to eat and drink normally within a week.

