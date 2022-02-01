Woman accuses ASI of not shifting his complaint

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

Rupinder Kaur (70) of Heir village here on Monday lodged a complaint against an ASI for not shifting her complaint to another women police cell.

She appeared before Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati. She said ASI Baljinder Singh paid no heed to the orders of senior police officials, including the DGP and the Police Commissioner. She had urged him to shift the probe into the complaint filed against her son to another women cell. She said her son Satinderpal Singh was married to Sukhmit Kaur of Sultanwind Road. However, the couple did not enjoy cordial relations and they filed complaints against each other. A probe was on at the Women police station- I.

She said as the police were not carrying out probe in an impartial manner, she requested to shift it to another police station. The police official ordered to shift the same. She said the ASI did not bother to do the same despite seniors’ orders. The ASI denied the allegations saying both parties were asked to appear on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Gulati heard the grievances of aggrieved woman and passed necessary instructions. —