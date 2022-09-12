Woman accuses husband of unnatural sex

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 11

On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Amritsar rural police have booked a real estate trader for allegedly subjecting his wife to unnatural sex and causing miscarriage.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Platinum City here. However, no arrest has been made so far, while further investigations are on.

The victim alleged that the accused married her without giving divorce to his first wife. She alleged that it took over a year for registration of FIR as the accused used his influence to delay the same. She said she had to approach the high court for the same.

She alleged that the police registered a weak FIR as different sections of the Indian Penal Code were not added to it. She alleged that Rakesh Kumar married her in July 2020, claiming that he was divorced. However, after marriage she came to know that he did not divorce his first wife, who was still staying with him. She alleged that the accused used to physically assault her and kept in detention in his house. She alleged that the accused led to her miscarriage twice at a hospital, which is also under scanner.

The Kamboh police have registered a case under Sections 377 (unnatural offence) and 312 (causing miscarriage) of the IPC against Rakesh Kumar.