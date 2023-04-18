Woman among 4 booked for kidnapping NRI, father

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

An NRI and his father were allegedly kidnapped, thrashed and robbed by a family in Jhamka village falling under the jurisdiction of the Mattewal police station.

Though the incident occurred three days ago, a complaint was filed yesterday. The police have booked four persons, including a woman.

Those booked include Jatinder Singh, alias Bau and his wife Maninder Kaur of Jhamka village, Amarpal Singh and Sandeep Singh of Udoke, besides several unknown persons.

Complainant Barjinder Singh (68), a US citizen said, on March 10, he along with his father Jagjit Singh went to their ancestral house at Jhamka village.

He said on Friday he and his father were going to Amritsar on a cab driven by Joga Singh of Bagga village.

Barjinder said as they were passing from near Jatinder Singh’s house, the latter came before the cab and stopped it.

The complainant said Jatinder forcibly snatched the keys of the vehicle from Joga.

Sensing threat, I locked the car from inside, said Barjinder, adding that Sandeep Singh, who had a wooden plank, entered the vehicle and unlocked it.

He said Jatinder snatched his bag containing Rs 2 lakh while Sandeep hit him with the wooden plank.

He said three unknown persons with their faces covered also reached the spot and forcibly took them towards Jatinder’s house.

The complainant alleged that the accused snatched Rs 33,500, watch and also a gold chain from him.

Barjinder said the accused thrashed them and Jatinder asked his wife to bring his pistol while threatening to kill him. He said he and his father got unconscious following thrashing.

He said their driver rushed them to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for the treatment.

Mattewal SHO Gurpreet Singh said both the groups were known to each other and had a property dispute.

The SHO said Jatinder also got himself admitted to the hospital and would be arrested after he gets discharged. He said efforts were on to nab the other accused.

A case under Sections 365, 379-B, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.