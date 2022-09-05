Woman among three booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

Three days after a man was found dead in his car on the Ram Tirath road under mysterious circumstances, the police have booked three persons, including a woman, on the murder charge.

The deceased was identified as Gurjit Singh alias Sonu (34) of Bhilowal village, while those booked included Jyoti, Goldy and an unidentified person who used to work with him in a cultural group. No arrest has been made so far though a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them.

The case was registered following a complaint by Harpal Singh, brother of the deceased. He told the police that on August 30, his brother went to Amritsar for some work in his Innova car. He said the next day he got information that Gurjit was lying unconscious in his car near Ram Tirath. He said he along with other family members immediately rushed to the spot where they found him dead.

As there were no injury marks on his body, they could not ascertain any specific reason behind his death. Following this, the police took the body into custody for postmortem examination after starting inquest proceedings.

He said when they investigated they found that Gurjit was in relationship with Jyoti who works with him in a cultural group. On August 30, he had gone to meet her in government residential flats in the Maqboolpura area near the Vallah railway crossing.

He said they learnt that a quarrel had erupted between Jyoti and his brother. He alleged that Jyoti called another person Goldy who along with his accomplices thrashed his brother. He alleged that the accused gave him poison and later dumped his body on the Ram Tirath road and fled away.

The police said as the matter pertains to the Maqboolpura area, a “zero” FIR was registered with the Kamboh police and it was forwarded to the Maqboolpura police station for further investigation and action.