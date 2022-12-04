Woman among two booked for murder in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 3

The Beas police have booked a woman and a hotel owner on the charge of murder after a man died under mysterious circumstances here five days ago.

The deceased has been identified as Gulshan Singh (25) of Paharipur, Kapurthala. The woman also belongs to the same area.

Gaurav Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that on November 28, Gulshan Singh along with the suspect woman went to a hotel in Beas. They stayed in a room and Gulshan also called his friend Ravi there. He said when he went there, he found Gulshan in unconscious condition. Ravi immediately returned to inform Gaurav. When they came back to the hotel, they saw the suspect taking unconscious Gulshan in an auto-rickshaw. They took him to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

SHO Yadwinder Singh said the deceased had illicit relations with the suspect woman. He said a case under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC was registered against her while the hotel owner was also nominated in the case on the statement of the victim’s brother.

He said the cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem examination.