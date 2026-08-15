Woman booked for abetting youth’s suicide

The police have booked a woman for her role in the suicide of 21-year-old youth, Rahul Sharma.

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The deceased’s sister, Anjana Sharma, who resides in Kot Khalsa, told the police that Rahul was in a relationship with a woman hailing from Islamabad here.

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She alleged that the two knew each other for over four years and that the woman had taken gold and cash fro her brother by blackmailing him.

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The complainant said on August 12, Rahul spoke to the woman around 7 pm. Soon after the call, he went to his room, asking his family to leave him alone.

When the latter went to check on him after some time, they found him hanging. The family then informed the police and legal proceedings were initiated. Circumstances leading to the death are being investigated by the police.

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Harsandeep Singh, SHO, Islamabad police station, said no suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s room.

He said the mobile phone of the victim was being forensically examined to find any clues and motive behind the victim taking the extreme step. A case under Section 108 of the BNS has been registered.