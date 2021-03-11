Woman dies after fall from third floor of temple

Amritsar, August 19
Mystery shrouds the death of a woman, who died after a fall from the third floor of a temple on the Batala road here on Thursday evening.
Though the eyewitnesses said the woman jumped from the third floor of the temple building, the police have started inquest proceedings into the incident after her husband Harjinder Singh said the victim died due to a sudden fall.
The deceased was identified as Rajni Bala (44), a resident of Gokul Vihar on the Batala road here. The incident occurred at Bohar Wala Shivala temple on the Batala road.
Sub-Inspector Jagbir Singh, incharge of the Vijay Nagar police chowki, said the police got information that a woman had jumped from the third floor of the Bohar Wala Shivala temple.
She was accompanied by a minor girl at that time. He said she was rushed to the Civil Hospital by her family. He said for now inquest proceedings have started following the statement of the victim’s husband and further investigations were on.
