Woman dies by consuming poison

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

A woman died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance in Kherabad village yesterday. The police have booked her husband and sister-in-law on the charge of abetment to suicide.

The investigating officer (IO), Shashpal Singh, said no arrest had been made so far. The victim was identified as Shanu (22), a resident of Kherabad village. Those booked included her husband Naresh and sister-in-law Lakshami.

The mother of the deceased, Manjit Kaur, told the police that her daughter ended her life because her husband and his sister had been harassing her.

The IO said a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the duo. He said investigation was being conducted in this regard.