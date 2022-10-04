Woman dies in Amritsar, in-laws booked for dowry death

Amritsar, October 3
The Gate Hakima police have booked in-laws of a woman on the charges of dowry death after the victim, identified as Sheetal (22), died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital here on Sunday.
Those booked include Shammi Kumar, his father Sham Lal, mother Geeta Rani and sisters Sonia, Mona and Sajan.
According to the police, they were booked following a complaint lodged by Rajni, mother of the victim and a resident of Haripura locality here. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects.
The victim’s family accused her husband and in-laws for killing her for dowry. SHO Gurbinder Singh said the body was taken into custody and sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause behind her death. He said further probe into the case was on and efforts were on to nab the suspects.
