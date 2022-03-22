Amritsar woman dies under mysterious circumstances

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Ritu Bala (37), a resident of Joda Phatak area falling under Maqboolpura police here, died under mysterious circumstances late on Sunday evening.

Following her death, her family members have accused the factory owner, where she used to work and the contractor, of her death.

They held a demonstration outside Vijay Nagar police chowki alleging police inaction. They said they lodged a complaint with the police in this connection, but it failed to take any action. Later, following assurance by senior police officials, they lifted the dharna.

Amrit Lal, husband of the deceased, said she used to work in the cloth packing factory. He said on Sunday she went to the factory for work, where she died under mysterious circumstances. He said he was told by the others at the factory that she consumed some poisonous substance. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed. However, he said he was informed in the evening when she died. He alleged that she took the extreme step after harassment by factory owner and contractor.

ASI Harjit Singh, Investigating Officer, said the body of the deceased was taken into custody for autopsy. He said appropriate action would be taken after the post-mortem report and taking the family and eyewitnesses’ statement.