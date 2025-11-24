Woman drug supplier among 3 held with heroin

The Amritsar police arrested a woman and two others during a search and naka operation leading to the recovery of 3.120 kg of heroin. The drug network was allegedly working at the direction of Pakistan-based smugglers.

Advertisement

The action was taken under Sections 21-C, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Mohkampura police station. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that during routine field surveillance and naka checking near Silver Stone School, Krishna Nagar, Mohkampura police spotted a woman attempting to flee after throwing a suspicious packet after seeing the police team.

Advertisement

She was intercepted and identified as Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Tungpai in Mohkampura. As many as six packets of heroin, weighing a total of 3.120 kg, were recovered from her possession.

Advertisement

Sharing details, Bhullar said that during the interrogation, Harpreet Kaur (23) disclosed the involvement of four others — Muskan (18), Neeraj Sharma (22), both of Tungpai, Arshdeep Singh of Bhaini Rajputa village, and her husband Sagar of Tungpai— in the drug supply network.