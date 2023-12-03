Woman duped of Rs 1.50L by online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

A local resident identified as Navneet Kaur (40) of Mehsampura village was duped of Rs 1.50 lakh by unknown swindlers in an online fraud. The fraudsters called the victim posing as her relative from a foreign country. The victim transferred the amount into the account of fraudsters. The incident occurred in August last year, but a case was registered yesterday after a probe.

Navneet told the police that on August 25, she got a call from an unknown person on her WhatsApp number, who introduced himself as her relative Mandeep Singh. She said the suspect told her that his friend’s mother was ill and he needed money. The suspect said he would transfer Rs 14.50 lakh in victim’s bank account while requesting her to transfer it to the bank account of friend’s mother.

The victim said she transferred Rs 1.5 lakh to suspect’s bank account. The Tarsikka police said a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against Apurba Sen, a resident of Kolkata, and another unknown fraudster following a probe conducted by DSP (PBI) Sucha Singh.

#cyber crime