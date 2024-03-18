Woman ends life by suicide, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

A married woman identified as Rupinder Kaur (30), a resident of Rishi Vihar on the Majitha road, died after consuming a poisonous substance here yesterday.

Following a complaint lodged by deceased’s mother Gurmit Kaur, the police booked her daughter’s husband Amandeep Singh, his father Balvir Singh, mother Manjit Kaur and a relative Meenu on charge of abetment to suicide.

She told the police that Rupinder was married to Amandeep Singh in 2016 and the couple had a four-year-old son Nawabeep Singh from the marriage. She alleged that her daughter’s husband and in-laws used to harass her for bringing insufficient dowry. She alleged that they never allowed Rupinder to meet her parents after the marriage.

Gurmit said three days ago, Amandeep called her husband Baldev Singh and said that Rupinder was ill. She was admitted to a private hospital. Gurmit said the family immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors said Rupinder had consumed poison. No one from her in-laws were present at the hospital.

Sukhjinder Singh, sarpanch, Othian village, who was a relative of the deceased, alleged that the suspects were demanding Bullet motorcycle. He said all members of Rupinder’s in-laws family had absconded after getting her admitted to a hospital. She died yesterday. A case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against Rupinder’s in-laws.

