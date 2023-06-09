Woman ends life, husband booked

Tarn Taran, June 8
Pooja Kaur, a 20-year-old woman, a resident of Dial Rajputan village, committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at her home on Wednesday. The deceased has two sons. Pooja’s husband has been booked under Section 306 of IPC by the Sadar Police, Tarn Taran.
Sarabjit Kaur, mother of the deceased, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar (Amritsar), in her complaint to the Sadar Police said that her daughter was being tortured mentally and physically on one or the other pretext. Pooja who was under severe mental stress consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday.
She was brought to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, in a serious condition where she died soon after. The postmortem was conducted at the local Civil Hospital and the body handed over to her parents. ASI Balraj Singh said the accused was absconding.
