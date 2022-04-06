Woman ends life in Amritsar, in-laws booked

Amritsar, April 5
Jyoti, a resident of Sarai Khas village, was allegedly killed by her in-laws for bringing insufficient dowry.
The police have booked four members of the in-laws’ family, including her husband, on the charge of dowry death on the complaint of victim’s mother Jasbir Kaur, a resident of Kartarpur, Jalandhar.
Sub-Inspector Parmod Kumar said no arrest has been made so far as victim’s family recorded their statement on Monday evening only. Earlier, he said, inquest proceedings started under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Jasbir Kaur told the police that on March 28, her son got a phone call from Jyoti’s in-laws that she was not well and therefore has been hospitalised. She said immediately they rushed to her in-laws’ house and found her dead. Following the statement of both families, the police initiated action under Section 174 of the CrPC and sent the body for autopsy.
She said two days later, when they along with other villagers went for the cremation, her in-laws did not allow them to see her body. She said they came to know that there was strangulation marks around her neck. She alleged that Jyoti’s husband Gurpreet Singh, his mother Jaswinder Kaur, brother Sunny and his sister-in-law used to harass her for bringing less dowry. She alleged that they had recently given an almirah to them. She alleged that the accused killed her daughter for bringing inadequate dowry.
SI Parmod Kumar said the police have now registered a case under Section 304-B of the IPC has been registered. He said the deceased had committed suicide by hanging. He said the police was waiting for the autopsy report. He said appropriate action would be taken in the case.
