Woman ends life, in-laws booked in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

A woman died by suicide in the Daburji area yesterday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Harassment by in-laws is being alleged as the reason behind her suicide.

The deceased was identified as Rajwinder Kaur. The police took the body into custody for an autopsy and launched a probe into the matter.

Following a complaint registered by the father of the victim, the police have booked four persons on the charge of dowry death.

The investigating officer, Balwinder Singh, said Sukhchain Singh, husband of the victim, Surinderpal and Raajwinder Kaur, live in the US, while Sukhchain’s mother Harbhajan Kaur lives in Sangeet Nagar, Daburji.

The father of the victim told the police that her daughter was married to Sukhchain Singh seven years ago and a few months after the marriage, Sukhchain along with his family started harassing her for bringing inadequate dowry. Sukhchain went to the USA five years ago.

The investigating officer said the body was handed over to family after the autopsy and an investigation was underway.