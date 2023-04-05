Woman ends life in Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 4

Perturbed over the alleged illicit relation of her husband, a 31-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at a brick-kiln at Fatehbad village here on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Suman who was married to Vijaypal Singh, a brick-kiln worker six years ago.

ASI Jatinder Singh said on Monday (April 3) Ajay Kumar, brother of the victim, in his complaint stated that Vijaypal Singh had illicit relations with Santosh Kumari, who was a brick-kiln worker in Dinanagar (Gurdaspur). Both Vijaypal Singh and Santosh Kumari came in contact with each other when Vijaypal Singh had gone to work at a Dinanagar brick-kiln.

On the statement of Ajay Kumar, a resident of BBK brick-kiln, the Goindwal Sahib police registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC on March 31 portraying the suicide as natural death as his sister, Suman, was mentally disturbed over her mentally challenged daughter.

The ASI said Ajay Kumar in his statement recorded on April 3 stated that later he learnt that Suman Kumari had been harassing his sister by telling her that she would live with her husband as his wife. Relations between husband and wife became strained over the matter. Suman committed suicide in her house by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. The ASI said a case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against Vijaypal Singh and Santosh Kumari, who are absconding. The postmortem of the body was done at the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran.