Woman ends life, two booked for dowry death

Amritsar, August 24
The police booked a man and his father on the charge of dowry death after a married woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance.
The deceased has been identified as Pinky of Thoba village. No arrest has been made so far.
Dana Singh, father of the victim, stated to the police that the accused, Vicky Masih, got married to his daughter Pinky around two years ago. He said he gave dowry as per his capacity on the marriage.
He said recently, his daughter told him that her husband and father-in-law Yuna Masih demanded for a bike as dowry. She had also alleged that Vicky used to beat her repeatedly over this.
He said he came to know about the death of his daughter on Tuesday.
The police have registered a case under Sections 304-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vicky and his father. The police said raids were on to arrest the accused.
