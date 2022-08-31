Woman ends life in Amritsar village, youth booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 30

Ritu Bala (20), a resident of Nangali Kalan village, ended her life by hanging herself from ceiling in a house located in Beauty Avenue area on Circular Road here on Monday.

Following a complaint by her father, the police have booked a youth, identified as Ashu, of Karampura area in Navi Abadi locality here.

Ranjit Singh, father of the victim, told the police that she used to work as a domestic help in a house (in Beauty Avenue) owned by Sarvan Singh, a chemical trader. They had provided her a room to stay there. He said his daughter told him that Ashu used to allegedly harass and tease her.

Ranjit said the owner of the house said his daughter Ritu hanged herself from the fanbox in the bathroom of the upper floor. He said he immediately rushed to the spot and found her daughter dead.

The police said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC was registered against him. Efforts are on to nab him.

Wilson Masih, investigating officer in the case, said the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem. He said raids were on to nab the suspect, who is absconding.