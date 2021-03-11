Woman farmer awaits water for irrigation in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 10

Simarjit Kaur, a woman farmer of Varpal village, has been running from pillar to post for the last two months for water for her paddy fields. She had taken the village common land on one year contract through auction.

Simarjit Kaur said here on Wednesday that she had taken eight acres of the land on contract through auction about three months ago. She deposited the whole amount of Rs 3.05 lakh as the contract money in advance at the time of auction.

She said she had planted paddy saplings in the land, but due to the non-availability of water for irrigation for over the last two months, her crop has started drying up. She has approached the village sarpanch many a time, but nothing had been done in this regard so far.

Jagjit Singh, a farmer leader, said the damaged paddy crop would have to be tilled midway which cause loss to the farmer. He demanded compensation for the crop loss.

When contacted, Kashmir Singh, sarpanch of the village, said he had applied to PSPCL for increasing the tubewell load and the case was under process. He said water would reach the fields of Simarjit Kaur soon.

Simarjit alleged the sarpanch was knowingly delaying the process of increasing the load.