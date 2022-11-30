Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Amritsar, November 29
A woman identified was Savita Khurana (60) was killed by unidentified persons in the Ranjit Avenue Block C area here this evening.
She was alone in the house when the incident took place. The incident came to light when the boys living as paying guests on the upper floor of the house looked inside the house. They got suspicious after the victim’s mobile was continuously ringing and she was not responding.
Her body was lying in the lobby area and the door was locked from inside. They informed the police and her son Vishal Khurana, who runs a utensil shop in the Jujhar Nagar area.
The police reached the spot and took the body into custody. Following a preliminary probe, the police said the incident seems to be an outcome of robbery as the wardrobe was open and her neck ornament was missing. The accused had slit her throat which led to her death.
ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said probe was on and CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned for finding some clues about the perpetrators. A case has been registered on the statement of her son.
