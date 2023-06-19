 Woman found hanging, husband held for murder : The Tribune India

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

There were some injury marks on the body, allege family members

Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Victim’s brother Davinder Singh talks to mediapersons in Jandiala, Amritsar on Sunday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

Panic gripped Bandala village falling under the Jandiala police station area after a woman was found hanging from a tree here this morning. The deceased was identified as Komalpreet Kaur (26).

Her family members have accused her in-laws of killing her. The police have arrested her husband Sajanpreet Singh and mother-in-law Paramjit Kaur in this connection. The police said the body of the victim was sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause behind her death. A case has been registered against her husband and his mother on the charge of murder at the Jandiala police station.

Davinder Singh, brother of the victim, told the Riyali police that Komalpreet was married to Sajanpreet Singh of Khatrai Kalan village falling under Jhander police station here around two and a half years ago. He said his daughter was suffering from TB and instead of taking her to doctor for treatment, they used to forcibly take her to a church in Rajewal village.

He said the victim was perturbed and informed them about this. He said three months ago she had also suffered an injury on her foot and she was operated upon. He said around four months ago she had given birth to a child who died after four days of birth.

The family alleged the accused first took her to the church and later killed her on their way back and later hanged her body from the tree and fled away. He said today when resident found her hanging they informed the police. The family alleged that there were some injury marks on the body.

Balwinder Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said they were verifying the claims of the family members while the reason of the death would be confirmed only after an autopsy report.

“We have arrested Sajanpreet and Paramjit Kaur following the statement of the family members of Komalpreet Kaur and further investigations were underway,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student, who was seen carrying woman to his flat to rape her, sentenced in UK

2
Entertainment

Dharmendra is the 'coolest' baraati in Karan Deol’s wedding, sets mood with some bhangra and dhol beats

3
Diaspora

38-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London, 2nd incident in three days

4
Chandigarh

Lounge bars raided in Panchkula

5
Punjab

Punjab's law and order deteriorating as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Kejriwal: Amit Shah in Gurdaspur

6
Punjab

Moga jeweller’s murder: Punjab Police nab 4 accused from Patna, Nanded

7
Punjab

Punjab govt to amend Sikh Gurdwara Act to 'ensure free telecast rights' of Gurbani from Golden Temple, SGPC flays move

8
Nation

UP: 57 patients die at Ballia district hospital in 4 days, CMS removed

9
Nation

Gunmen shoot dead two women over monetary dispute with brother, three held; AAP, BJP trade barbs

10
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Top News

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased

PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Ethnic divisions at odds with party loyalties

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Mystery over 57 deaths in 4 days at UP hospital

Top doc removed after blaming heatwave

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Landslide at Theog cuts off Shimla from upper HP

Tourists and locals face trouble | Have to take long alterna...

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

$ lure sends Punjab college dropout rate north

Up 15-40% in 6 years | Few takers for master’s courses | Bee...


Cities

View All

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Pathetic Parks: Public parks in Kot Baba Deep Singh turn eyesore, wild growth paints ugly picture

Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Power outage leaves Amritsar residents sweating

Open House: What steps should the government take to keep a check on fake travel agents?

Youngster kidnapped in Gujjarpura, 5 booked

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Raghav Goyal tops tricity with AIR 4

Diarrhoea Outbreak: No new cases; leakage found in 2 houses, connection cut

Diarrhoea Outbreak: Recurring phenomenon in Mohali; no lessons learnt

Info screens showing arrival time at all Chandigarh bus shelters by October

Gang targeting sports bicycles busted in Panchkula, 3 held

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

Two sisters shot dead in Delhi, three arrested

At 289m, Aerocity Metro station to have longest platform in Ph-IV plan

International cyber crime gang busted, 4 held

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Commuters battle chaos outside new bus stand in Patiala

Soldier jumps into Bhakra, saves drowning teenage girl

Man nabbed with 4-gm heroin

Mobile seized from jail inmate