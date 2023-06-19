Woman found hanging, husband held for murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

Panic gripped Bandala village falling under the Jandiala police station area after a woman was found hanging from a tree here this morning. The deceased was identified as Komalpreet Kaur (26).

Her family members have accused her in-laws of killing her. The police have arrested her husband Sajanpreet Singh and mother-in-law Paramjit Kaur in this connection. The police said the body of the victim was sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause behind her death. A case has been registered against her husband and his mother on the charge of murder at the Jandiala police station.

Davinder Singh, brother of the victim, told the Riyali police that Komalpreet was married to Sajanpreet Singh of Khatrai Kalan village falling under Jhander police station here around two and a half years ago. He said his daughter was suffering from TB and instead of taking her to doctor for treatment, they used to forcibly take her to a church in Rajewal village.

He said the victim was perturbed and informed them about this. He said three months ago she had also suffered an injury on her foot and she was operated upon. He said around four months ago she had given birth to a child who died after four days of birth.

The family alleged the accused first took her to the church and later killed her on their way back and later hanged her body from the tree and fled away. He said today when resident found her hanging they informed the police. The family alleged that there were some injury marks on the body.

Balwinder Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said they were verifying the claims of the family members while the reason of the death would be confirmed only after an autopsy report.

“We have arrested Sajanpreet and Paramjit Kaur following the statement of the family members of Komalpreet Kaur and further investigations were underway,” he said.