Woman found murdered in car, lover’s hand suspected

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

The Rajasansi police have arrested a youth for allegedly killing a girl who was reportedly pressing him for marriage. The duo had been in a relationship for the past two years, said the police.

The incident came to light when the police found her body in a car near the Jagdev Kalan village canal on Tuesday. The police took the body in custody and sent it for a postmortem.

The victim, identified as Salomi (22), worked in a dental clinic on the Loharaka road. The victim’s brother David Singh, a resident of Gumtala Colony in Loharaka, told the police that she was in a relationship with accused Arshdeep Singh, who lives in their street.

David Singh said on Monday she went to work, but did not return home till night. He said the family got worried and he along with his cousin searched for her. He said on Tuesday, the police informed them of finding her body in a car (UP-16-FT-4591) near the Jagdev Kalan canal. The abandoned car reportedly belonged to Arshdeep Singh.

According to the police, Salomi’s throat was slit and there were sharp injury marks on other parts of the bodyo. After killing her, the accused fled the spot leaving the car behind.

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said as per a preliminary probe, the girl was pressurizing the boy for marriage, but his family was against it. On Monday, they had a quarrel over the issue following which the accused attacked her with a sharp cutter.

He said the family of the accused lived in Delhi and they had an old house at Loharaka. The youth along with his mother and brother had come to attend a marriage function in Amritsar. He said the police had recovered the weapon used in the crime. The police have registered a murder case against the youth and started investigation.

Was attacked with a sharp cutter: police

Ajnala DSP Sanjiv Kumar said as per a preliminary probe, the girl was pressurizing the boy for marriage, but his family was against it. On Monday, they had a quarrel over the issue following which the accused attacked her with a sharp cutter.