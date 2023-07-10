Woman held for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 9

The Chheharta police have arrested a woman for hurting people’s religious sentiments by entering a temple complex with slippers on and allegedly consuming drugs in a washroom of the shrine.

CCTV footage from the temple showed that apparently under the influence of a narcotic substance, she was barely able to walk. Following a complaint by the temple authorities, the police registered a case against her under Section 295-A of IPC and Section 27 of the NDPS Act.

Ashnil Maharaj of the temple, located at Ghanupur Kale, said the woman entered the shrine at around 7 am on Saturday. She went inside a washroom and allegedly consumed drugs. The temple authorities found silver foil papers in the washroom. When the temple authorities scanned the camera footage, they found the woman struggling to stand and walk. He said her act amounts to hurting the religious sentiments of the community. The police said the woman was arrested and sent to judicial custody.