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Home / Amritsar / Woman held for running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar's Anngarh area

Woman held for running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar's Anngarh area

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:29 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Two days after a blast in Anngarh that claimed the life of a woman and injured two others, the Gate Hakima police arrested a woman for allegedly running an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in the area. Her arrest led to the recovery of a huge quantity of firecrackers from her residence, the police said.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Surinder Singh identified the accused as Kulwinder Kaur. A case under the Explosives Act has been registered against her.

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The crackdown comes barely two days after a powerful blast, allegedly triggered by stored firecrackers, ripped through a house located just 50 metres from Kaur’s residence. One woman was killed and another injured in the incident.

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The ACP said the police had received specific information that Kaur had stocked a large consignment of illegal firecrackers inside her house. Acting on the tip-off, SHO Mandeep Kaur conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

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