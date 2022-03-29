Woman held for snatching cash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

Division A police have arrested a woman who snatched the purse of a taxi driver near Chowk Baba Phulla Singh here on Sunday. The accused woman was accompanied by a man. The accused has been identified as Sunita, a resident of Sultanwind village.

Rajinder Singh, the victim, told the police that yesterday at around 2 am, he came to get a passenger at the Golden Temple. He said he stopped near Baba Phulla Singh Chowk for having a tea. He said an unknown woman, along with a person who were inebriated condition, started a quarrel with him without no reason. He alleged that they snatched his purse containing Rs15,000 cash after hitting him with iron rod on his head.

The police authorities said during the investigation, the accused was identified and arrested by the police. ASI Satnam Singh said raids were on to nab her accomplice while a case under Sections 379-B (2), 34, 411 of IPC has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, in another instance unknown persons snatched the mobile phone of fire officer Jogesh Uppal. He was going returning home from a relative’s house in Khandwala area. He said he was answering the call, when bike-borne persons came from behind and snatched his iPhone. He said the mobile phone cover also contained Rs 5,000 cash. Chheharta police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.