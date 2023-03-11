Woman held for theft at sister’s house in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 10

The Sadar police arrested a woman for allegedly committing theft at her sister’s house on Wednesday. The police have recovered the burgled items from her possession.

A case was registered against the suspect, identified as Manpreet Kaur, Patti in Tarn Taran.

Balwinder Singh, a resident of Kirpal Colony on 88 foot road, told the police that on Wednesday morning he found pocket of his pant was torn with sharp thing and Rs 1,300 missing. He said he told his wife about this and later they checked their almirah and found Rs 55,400, two gold rings and a gold chain missing. He lodged a complaint with the police.

ACP Varinder Singh Khosa said her interrogation led to the recovery of the stolen amount and jewellery.