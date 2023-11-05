Woman injured in snatching incident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 4

A woman was injured in a snatching incident near the CIPET College road in the early morning yesterday.

The victim and her husband were going on a bike to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) when several persons travelling in an SUV intercepted them. Both victims identified as Gurmel Singh and Rajbir Kaur work as safai sewaks at the GNDU.

Gurmel told the police that when they reached near the CIPET College road in the Chheharta Industrial Area, an SUV came from behind and its five occupants armed with pistol and sharp weapons stopped them. They snatched Gurmel’s purse and mobile phone.

He said when they tried to snatch the purse of Rajbir Kaur, she resisted and the suspect hit her with sharp weapon (datar) leaving her injured on arm. They fled from the spot after committing the crime.

The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this connection.

In another incident, four Innova-borne persons looted Harjinder Singh of the Kot Khalsa area in the early morning yesterday. The victim told the police that he was going to the Thande road on his scooter when an SUV came and its occupants snatched a silver bracelet and Rs 10,000 cash from him. The number plate of the car was covered with a yellow colour cloth. A case has been registered in this regard.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU