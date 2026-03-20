Woman judoka overcomes odds to excel, make her mark in life

Ranjeeta is now among the country's top women judokas. However, her journey to the top was never an easy one. For a sportswoman like her, hailing from an underprivileged family, having two square meals a day was considered a luxury. Having a proper playing kit was so expensive that her father, who plied a Rehri on the city's streets, instantly ruled it out.

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But the pony-tailed girl, who received her schooling in Batala, possessed an undying and limitless passion for the game. She knew that life is a journey and passion is the fuel that keeps one moving ahead. Her mother started working in a cloth shop when the family found it difficult to make both ends meet.

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It is a fact that sportsmen from poor families often face high, survival-driven expectations that blend personal ambition with the desire for socio-economic mobility for their families.

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Ranjeeta, winner of a medal in the 2025 World Police Games held in Alabama (USA), possessed a burning desire to excel. Simultaneously, she wanted the hearth to keep burning in her home. Before the Alabama championship, she had donned the country's colours in the European Cup held in Spain. Even foreign coaches were impressed by her perseverance and technique.

As a starry-eyed young girl, she started playing judo while still at school. Competing in lower weight categories, she not only played but started winning too. This was because failure has immediate, often severe consequences. Hence, she displayed extreme grit and fire to succeed in the early stages of life. "Just in case my family took me off the game," she says. She impressed her coaches by giving a string of impressive performances in the National School Games and inter-university tournaments.

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After her schooling, she shifted to Amritsar and completed her graduation from the BBK DAV Girls' College. Now, full-time into the sport, she did her B.P.Ed and Diploma in Sports Coaching from NIS, Patiala.

In Batala, she trained at the judo centre of the Woodstock Public School. The school chairman, Dr Satnam Singh Nijjar, said she showed a lot of talent from a very young age. "That is why her coaches---Dinesh Sharma and Anita Dalal --- always had a special fascination for her," he said.

Simultaneously, she also trained at the famous Shaheed Bhagat Singh Training Centre in Gurdaspur under the tutelage of coach Amarjit Shastri.

Ranjeeta is now well-settled in life and works as a sub-inspector with the CISF in New Delhi. Apart from performing her duties as a sub-inspector, her department has simultaneously given her the charge of an assistant coach. For players like Ranjeeta, sport is seen as an opportunity to improve one's quality of life, providing a gateway to employment and a better social status.

Her junior colleagues often recall her success to keep themselves motivated.