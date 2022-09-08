Woman jumps into canal with two kids

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 7

A woman and her two children, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, jumped into the Harike canal near the Bangali Wala bridge on Wednesday. It is feared that the woman drowned in the water. While the boy’s body was recovered, the divers managed to save the girl’s life.

Gurjinder Kaur

The woman has been identified as Gurjinder Kaur (28), who was married to Gurlal Singh of Bainka village.

Before jumping into the canal, the woman had gone live on her social media handle and blamed her husband and her in-laws for driving her to take the extreme step.

She had an argument with her husband the night before which prompted her to leave the house. She was en route to her maternal house in Malsian today, when she and her two children jumped into the Harike canal.

At the time of filing the report, the body of the woman was yet to be recovered. The Makhu police reached the spot and subsequently informed the woman’s parents about the incident.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, SHO, Makhu, said based on the statement of the woman’s parents, her husband Gurlal Singh, her father-in-law Satnam Singh, her mother-in-law Karamjit Kaur and her sister-in-law Manjit Kaur have been booked under Section 306 of the IPC. The accused are absconding.