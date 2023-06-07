Woman killed, husband hurt in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 6

A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding car (PB-19-R-7874) on the Tarn Taran-Patti road on Sunday.

The driver, who was driving the vehicle rashly, has been booked by the police. Investigating officer ASI, posted at the Sarhali police station, Sukhjit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Mandeep Kaur (25) and her injured husband as Parminder Singh (27), both residents of Basarpur (Gurdaspur). Parminder was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar.

The couple was returning to their village after paying obeisance at a religious place in Sarali Mandan village when their motorcycle was hit by the speeding car. Both were brought to a local private hospital in a serious condition where the doctors declared Mandeep Kaur brought dead and Parminder Singh was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

ASI Sukhjit Singh said after the accident, the driver of the car fled the spot leaving behind his car. The police had taken the vehicle in their possession.