  • Amritsar
Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 22

In a freak accident, a woman died while a man was injured near the Naraingarh area after their speeding bike hit iron grills of the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) around 3 am today. The head of the deceased got severed from her body in the accident.

The victim was identified as Palakpreet Kaur (19) and Gurpreet Singh (24), both residents of Gumanpura village here. Gurpreet got his leg fractured besides receiving injuries on his head and chest. He was admitted to a private hospital.

Shashpal Singh, investigating officer (IO), said that police got the information about the accident around 3.30 am. He said the vehicle was apparently at high speed when it crashed with iron grills. He said Gurpreet was driving the bike and the woman was riding pillion. They were allegedly indulging in some kind of stunts and lost balance as the bike was at high speed, he added. They were also reportedly drunk, he said.

Initially, the police started inquest proceedings in the case, but later registered an FIR against Gurpreet Singh under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) and 279 of the IPC.

“Gurpreet was drunk and driving rashly thereby putting his and others life in danger. So, he has been booked by the police in the case,” the IO said.

This is second such incident since the BRTS corridor was opened exclusively for plying Metro buses. The iron grills on either side of the corridor were stolen by miscreants from different parts of the corridor.

In August 2019, two lives were snuffed out, including that of a woman, in a similar incident near Khalsa College on the main GT road here. The heads of the girl and a boy were severed from their bodies while another youth was serious injured in the accident.

Later, the administration made stop-gap arrangements by placing earth-filled plastic drums on the start and end points of the iron grills. However, with the time, these drum also went missing. Now, iron grills once again pose danger to the lives of the commuters.

The residents say reflector signboards should be installed at the starting and end points of iron grills on the BRTS corridor.

Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “The traffic police has already written to the administration about installing reflector signboards at such points. We will take up the matter with the authorities concerned once again.”

Second incident

This is second such incident since the BRTS corridor was opened exclusively for plying Metro buses. In August 2019, two lives were snuffed out, including that of a woman, in a similar incident. The iron grills on either side of the corridor were stolen by miscreants from different parts of the corridor.

